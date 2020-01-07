United Methodist Church faces split: 'It's a very clear social justice issue that needs to be resolved'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular religious denomination could make a historic split this year over the issue of same-sex marriage.

On Friday, a group representing the denomination proposed spinning off the church. It comes amid decades of fighting over whether the denomination should lift its ban on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

It's clear from the outside of Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester where they stand on the issue. The rainbow colored doors with the words "Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors" show this congregation is inclusive and welcoming to all.

"We want people to know very strongly, absolutely, without qualification you are welcome at Christ United Methodist Church," Lead Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay said.

Pastor Macaulay calls this a pivotal time, and a solution for an ongoing argument.

"This was a way for us to amicably go our separate ways, while still remaining connected through some vital ministries," Macaulay said. "This was an attempt for a group of leaders to come up with a solution to a really challenging and painful problem."

Christ United Methodist Church determined it's a "reconciling congregation" more than a decade ago, meaning it stands in solidarity with LGBTQI people.

Pastor Macaulay wants everyone to be able to serve as clergy. She also wants to be able to perform weddings in her church for same-gender couples without fear of being brought up on charges.

"The amount of energy and passion that has been given over to this wrangling is heartbreaking," Macaulay said. "When to so many of us, it's a very clear social justice issue that needs to be resolved in order that we can be free to do ministry."

The United Methodist General Conference is slated to gather in Minneapolis in May. That's when church leaders are expected to make a final decision on the issue.