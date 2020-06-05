United Airlines suspending service to Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – United Airlines says it is temporarily suspending flights out of Rochester International Airport.

The airline says the suspension will begin July 6 and last through September 30.

United says this move is being taken under the 2020 CARES Act passed by Congress to assist many businesses suffering from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns affecting much of the American economy. Under the Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation can authorize airlines to suspend flights in selected markets based on demand.

United says it has received such authorization.