United Airlines ending service to Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SkyWest Airlines says it is ending flights between Rochester and Denver as of October 31.

“This is very difficult news for our community,” says John Reed, executive director. “We share in the disappointment at the loss of this route. The ongoing effects of the pandemic continue to impact the air travel industry and airlines are making decisions to terminate flights in communities across the country.”

SkyWest operates on behalf of United Airlines and with United previously announcing the end of its Rochester-to-Chicago flights, this move means United Airlines will no longer serve the Rochester International Airport.

United says passengers will reservations should rebook at united.com or by calling United Airlines reservations at 800-UNITED-1 (800-846-8331).

United Airlines says flights from Rochester to Chicago are available on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines operates flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta will also start flights from Rochester to Atlanta on November 7 and Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to begin nonstop flights from Rochester to Phoeniz and Fort Myers in February 2022.