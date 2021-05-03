United Way of Freeborn County launching Screen-Free Week on Monday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Screens are a big part of our lives especially in the 21st Century and during a pandemic. Between smartphones, tablets, computers, and TV's our lives are surrounded by them. In an effort to give people space from screens, United Way of Freeborn County wants people to put them down or turn them off.

"It's pretty prevalent in Austin," said United Way of Freeborn County Community Engagement Coordinator Alyssa Dale. "They do Screen-Free Week pretty heavily."

The organization originally got the idea from there and the campaign is designed to get people outdoors, read, or play board games.

"It's really important," said Dale. "Everyone on our staff is moms and that makes it that much special to have a kid that you sometimes just have to pull off the screens and just being able to promote that in a fun way that makes it feel like you are all in it together."

There are some exceptions to using a screen during Screen-Free Week. They include doing school work or using it for emergencies. Anyone interested in participating will need to fill out a pledge card and can do no screen time for a whole week or after 6pm.

The campaign begins tomorrow and runs until May 9. Participants will also have the opportunity to win some prizes. They can email their pledge cards to Dale or mail them to the Albert Lea Public Library