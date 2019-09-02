Union picnic talks about community issues

ROCHESTER, Minn- For many Labor Day signifies the unofficial end of summer but the real meaning goes beyond that.

Monday in Rochester an event was held to open up conversations about the workforce and other issues impacting residents. About fifty people packed the picnic area of Bear Creek Park. CURE which stands for Community United for Rochester Empowerment held their third picnic today.

Barbara Andrew works in the food sector. She says liveable wages is really important to her. Andrew says she knows many people she making thirteen dollars right here in the Med City. When you factor in the cost of living she says this wage just doesn't cut it. She explains it forces people to have two to three jobs...which can take a toll on them.

"It drains them,” Andrew said. “You're just like a hamster on a wheel and you don’t get anywhere. All they are doing is trying to do it put a roof over their head and food on the table for their kids and that should be a given in America if you are working forty hours a week."

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was at the picnic and sees Andrew point.

"You shouldn't work 40 hours a week and live in poverty but unfortunately that is the situation for too many Minnesotans," Flanagan said.

Lt. Governor Flanagan says a living wage is an issue that she and Governor Tim Walz are focusing on.