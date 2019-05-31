Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations held a workshop to empower union leaders and help search for the next group of leaders.

Valerie Roberts is one of them.

Today, she's learning how to build on company principles to advocate for workers. She's been working at the University of Minnesota for decades and tells KIMT it's her job to make sure everyday workers have a seat at the table.

“I'm really an advocate for the front line people. Workers are frontline people. I'm just here to empower them,” she said.

The event organizers say they plan to hold similar presentations for union leaders all across the state of Minnesota.