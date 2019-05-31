ROCHESTER, Minn.-The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations held a workshop to empower union leaders and help search for the next group of leaders.
Valerie Roberts is one of them.
Today, she's learning how to build on company principles to advocate for workers. She's been working at the University of Minnesota for decades and tells KIMT it's her job to make sure everyday workers have a seat at the table.
“I'm really an advocate for the front line people. Workers are frontline people. I'm just here to empower them,” she said.
The event organizers say they plan to hold similar presentations for union leaders all across the state of Minnesota.
Related Content
- Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment
- Women march in search of political and personal empowerment
- Why support small businesses?
- Supporting a healthy democracy
- EMS conference keeps area EMS providers informed
- Local dentists provide free dental care
- Candidates for Governor discuss Provider tax
- Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners
- Using Essential Oils to Provide Relief
- Hormel workers support United Way
Scroll for more content...