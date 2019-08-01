Clear
Unidentified for over 75 years, Iowa soldier finally returning home

Ralph Bennett Ralph Bennett

Killed in 1944 battle in Burma.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa – After more than 75 years missing, the body of a World War II soldier is coming back home to Iowa.

The Iowa Army and Air National Guard says Corporal Ralph L. Bennett perished in the June 1944 siege of Myitkyina in Burma. Bennett was reported Killed in Action but his remains could not be identified and were eventually buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949.

New technology and historical investigations finally allowed authorities to identify Bennett’s remains in 2018. A memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday in Bennett’s hometown, 11 am at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. The public is welcome to attend.

Bennett was awarded the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with one bronze service star), World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and Honorable Service Lapel Button – World War II.

