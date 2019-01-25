Water main break leaves some in Cresco without water

CRESCO, Iowa - Water has been shut off in part of a northeast Iowa town as the city deals with an unexpected water main break.

The city of Cresco said on its Facebook page that “there will be no water on the 700-800 block of North Elm. This will possibly impact a few of the surrounding blocks as well.

“Water is expected to go off around 930 and will remain off until the water main is fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The city said it hopes to have water back on in the area by mid-afternoon.