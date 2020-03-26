Clear
Unemployment insurance applications significantly increase

The department says employees are taking more than 150 calls a day regarding unemployment insurance and that will continue to increase.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Applications for unemployment insurance are going “through the roof” according to Workforce Development, Inc. in Rochester.

If you’re interested in applying for insurance you’ll need to do so online.

However, if you need assistance, services are available remotely.

Dodge/Olmsted area manager Jakki Trihey said, “We've got staff on hand who are answering phones, taking care of applications, answering questions via phone, email. We're using a whole bunch of new technology tools to make sure that our services are getting to our customers.”

The department says it will focus on employers hiring in the near future and will work to connect job seekers with organizations.
However it is till too early to tell how many positions will be available since job hiring is delayed at this point in time.

