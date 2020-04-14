Unemployment claims in Minnesota over past month double the total from 2019

The numbers are “stunning,” according to Minnesota leaders.
Officials announced Tuesday the state has had 451,790 workers apply for unemployment since March 16.
That’s more than double the total for the entire year in 2019 when 219,625 people applied for it.
“The scope and scale is stunning,” officials with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said.
The 451,790 who have applied for unemployment make up 14 percent of Minnesota's workforce.
