Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Federal unemployment benefits ended on Labor Day Monday, eliminating benefits for nearly 11 million Americans.

Federal assistance programs that were cut include jobless aid benefits for self-employed and gig economy workers and Americans that have been unemployed for six months or more, affecting roughly nine million people.

Another 2.1 million Americans will also lose weekly $300 unemployment benefits.

KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the cuts in financial aid may result in a spending decrease.

"So, if people are receiving a check and they are taking that money and spending it, now they are not getting that check. The likelihood is that we are going to see a spending decrease," Hardy said.

The United States Department of Labor said the unemployment dropped from 5.4% in July to 5.2% in August.