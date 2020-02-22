Underground power line planned for eastern Cerro Gordo County.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 525 kilovolt underground power line is being planned to cross eastern Cerro Gordo County.

The underground line would follow an existing Canadian Pacific Railroad line that runs through southern Mason City between 9th and 12th Street SE and exits the county by Nora Springs.

SOO Green HVDC Link, the company that would install the underground power line, says it will be used to transmit power to Yorkville, Illinois.

A public information meeting on this project and how it will affect along the construction will be held March 18, starting at 3:30 pm at The Main Event on 2nd Street SE in Mason City.

