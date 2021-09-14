Under President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine order, 1.4 million Minnesotans could be impacted

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As several employers are still struggling to find enough workers, they could soon face another challenge.

There are roughly 80 million Americans who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden's way of increasing that number is by implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers and health care staff.

There are six main parts to President Biden's plan: vaccinating the unvaccinated, further protecting the vaccinated through booster shots, keeping schools open, increasing testing and requiring masks, protecting the economic recovery and improving care for covid-19 patients.

With this being the strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country, it also includes employers with more than 100 workers to require the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.

In Minnesota, the new order will affect about 4,800 businesses that employ nearly 1.4 million Minnesotans. This is about half of the state's total workforce. Several employers were hesitant to have a vaccine mandate, thinking it could push some people to leave their jobs. While others think it'll make the hiring process a little easier now that it's required by federal officials.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb has some concerns about this. "I don't think the federal government should be dictating this," he explained. "I also don't think governors should be preventing small businesses from making these determinations on their own."

At the end of the day, President Biden said getting vaccinated will move us out of the pandemic. "It's not about freedom or personal choice, it's about protecting yourself and those around you," he explained. "The people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love."

Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they don't comply with the new order.

Several companies have tried to promote vaccinations in recent months, but only gained more traction after the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.