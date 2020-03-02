Unattended stove might be cause for apartment fire

ROCHESTER, Minn- An unattended stove might be to blame for a fire that happened at Gage East Apartments last night.

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived the sprinkler system had already extinguished the blaze.

There was fire damage to the kitchen and smoke and water damage to other parts of the building.

Colton Roballo lives across the street and describes the scene.

"Call it nosy neighbor syndrome but I just saw the first responder show up,” Roballo said. “A couple of fire trucks, a couple of officers and then it wasn't long after that a couple of dozen people come out of their house.”

The Red Cross is helping two families get back on their feet.

"Our community works hard to stay in the loop with each other and I know that this apartment does provide lots of help for people around the City of Rochester,” Roballo said. We just have to keep our ear to the ground for any opportunities that we can to help the victims."

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.