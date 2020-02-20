Uber launches new safety feature

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Uber is launching a new safety feature that allows passengers to report unsafe behaviors during their ride. Previously, riders had to wait until the drive was over to report a driver.

"This is a really easy way to make someone feel more secure, even if you never have to use it," says Cecilia Mitchell, who uses the app once or twice a week to get to downtown Rochester.

Uber is a bit vague about what happens after a passenger makes a report. In an email to customers, it says "a member of our safety team will reach out for support shortly after the trip."