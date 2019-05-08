Uber and Lyft drivers go on strike

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People who use ride-sharing apps may want to find another way to get around on Wednesday.

That’s because thousands of drivers in 8 major cities across the U.S., including Minneapolis, are protesting for higher wages by turning off their apps for 24 hours.

Though drivers in Rochester don’t plan on protesting, many support the cause and said they’re experiencing the lower income too.

“It's very frustrating because it's hard to keep your head above water,” Jeremy Kittleson, a ride-sharing driver in Rochester, said.

He said between gas prices going up and car maintenance fees, because he’s driving so much. After being one of the first drivers for the apps when they came to Rochester, he’s considering finding a new full-time job.

“It's hard and it's not sustainable. I'm so far under on my car...if my car breaks down tomorrow, what do I do? I don't have a job no more,” Kittleson said.

He said income is also lower since the apps are saturated with so many drivers.

“It's worth it in the short run but in the long run it's not. It's worth it for an extra job or whatever, it's really almost impossible to make a living,” he said.

Drivers are protesting today, ahead of Uber’s Initial Public Offering next week which is said to make some of the former instant millionaires but will do little for the drivers of the app.

Democratic presidential candidates are also weighing in on the issue on social media: