UScellular drops off donation for One Vision

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – UScellular has dropped off a donation of toys and games for kids at One Vision.

“Giving back to the people and organizations that make northern Iowa an area we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” says UScellular West Iowa Director of Sales Monique Moore. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”

UScellular says this is one of more than 70 donations helping it to help connect with its local communities and spread joy during the holiday season.

One Vision is a nonprofit organization that supports more than 400 individuals with disabilities in 30 different communities throughout north central Iowa. It advocates and provides services for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and/or brain injuries.

In addition to community gifts, UScellular says it has a sweepstakes where $10,000 will go to the winner and another $10,000 will go to the Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) program of the winner’s choice at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.