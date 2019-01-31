Clear
USPS preps for Thursday after no delivery on Wednesday: 'It'll probably be 30 years before we see it again'

Not going outside means a day of sorting inside to prepare of delivery on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The United States Postal Service is preparing for Thursday after cancelling delivery due to cold weather on Wednesday.

There are 63 mail carriers at the main post office in Rochester who are used to braving the elements. On Wednesday, they're happy to be working behind the scenes.

"This is the only time I remember that the post master general actually in advance made the decision to curtail delivery in safety of the employees," Bill Brolsma, the Rochester post master, said.

Not going outside means a day of sorting inside.

"So we're having to put in stuff from last night, sort the stuff from today, and then tomorrow we're gonna have to sort that," Ryan Smith, a mail carrier, said, "so parts of this route will get 3 days' worth of mail."

Smith's been a mail carrier for three years. Like his colleagues, he's surprised they're not outside.

"I didn't actually think they were going to cancel," Smith said. "I was starting to kinda figure out what I was gonna wear. Well I'll have to wear about four layers and go out and see what happens I guess, but thankfully I got lucky and they called us off."

Called off for safety on Wednesday, but back to the streets on Thursday.

"This is a very extreme case," Brolsma said. "It'll probably be 30 years before we see it again."

Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
