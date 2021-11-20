United States Postal Service continues to have job fairs

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The busiest time of year is here for postal workers. Between buying gifts online and mailing stuff for the holidays, the post office is busy. USPS is hoping to employ more carriers for the holiday season. To fulfill positions, the federal government agency had another job fair at its Valleyhigh Drive location.

According to postmaster Hayley White, the post offices in The Med City are looking for more city and rural carriers. They're are also looking for assistant rural carriers to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays.

"This is something that is a career path for everybody," says White. "Carrying mail is not the only thing you can do here in the postal office. Once you make a career position, there are management positions available, IT, finance, you can go work for our postal inspection service, there's a whole lot of opportunity available."

Saturday marked the fourth job fair U.S. Postal Service's Valleyhigh Drive location held since the beginning of October. White also tells KIMT News 3 USPS is understaffed as a whole.

"I'm excited to be a part of this. I'm excited to bring in new help, new talent. I like meeting the people that come in here and apply for the job and explaining to them what we're all about," explains the postmaster. "Being a carrier is kind of not like anything you will ever do in any other job you might experience in your life. It's a very niche kind of thing."

The positions are permanent and not seasonal. There could be more job fairs in the beginning of the year, depending on if USPS needs more staff or not. For a full list of open positions, click here.