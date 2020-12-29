USPS: Clear a Path for Mail Carriers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - USPS is asking customers to clear the way for mail carriers after Tuesday's snowfall.

The postal service says slip and fall injuries are common for carriers, and with ice now coating driveways and sidewalks, that's a major concern.

Staff say while postal workers mike it look easy, delivering mail during winter weather is difficult, and mail carriers are human.

"If someone falls, that means that they could be out of work for a few weeks," said Nicole Hill of USPS. "That could mean that it impacts everything, not only from our organization, but to their family life."

USPS says while regular mail service is expected to take place Wednesday, if you don't have a path to your door or mailbox cleared, mail carriers may skip delivery to your home.