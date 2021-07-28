USDA shares plans to support agriculture industry through Build Back Better initiative

MASON CITY, Iowa - Agriculture is without a doubt part of life in the Midwest.

For corn farmer Kevin Pope, he's seen quite the swing in the crop market, as the country has begun to rebound from the trade dispute with China.

"We worked through the problems that we had a year ago when markets were in the tank. China is buying and has bought huge amounts of grain for us, and that's definitely boosting prices."

While the corn and soybean crops themselves have remained fairly healthy this year despite extensive periods of drought, it's a marked improvement from last year.

"The crops in the U.S. last year weren't quite as big as what the USDA thought. That's also added to the run up in commodity prices."

In addition, many meat processors have been and continue to be swamped with orders, with no spots available until well into next year.

"Maybe we need to have more local lockers and diversify that industry. It keeps the money in the community and people have a better idea of where their meat's coming from."

To aid farmers and producers, as part of the Biden administration's Build Back Better initiative, the USDA plans to invest more than $4 billion to strengthen the nation's food supply by improving processing capacity, invest in distribution and aggregation, and expand market opportunities. In the processing sector, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture aims to address the shortage of small meat processing facilities across the country to strengthen our food supply.

"If there is a disruption in one plant, anywhere in the country, it doesn't completely disrupt the market as we saw during the early stages of the pandemic."

In addition, Vilsack says the plan will address infrastructure and transportation repair, making it easier to get products out to not just across the country, but also the world. While he notes there is great public support for the plan, he says it's up to Congress to make it a reality.

"A lot of tremendous opportunities, but Congress has to do its job. Right now, it's at a critical stage. I think the next two weeks is going to indicate to us whether or not we'll see Congress finally take a hold of these important investments and make real progress."

For existing processors, Vilsack adds that there will be a $55 million resource available to modernize and expand operations, as well as $100 million effort to reduce inspection fees that these facilities are paying to make it easier on their bottom lines. Another part of the plan includes investments on clean water, and expanding clean energy opportunities.