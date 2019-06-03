Clear
USDA says wet weather still slowing planting in Iowa

In this May 29, 2019 photo, young corn grows in a flooded field near Shenandoah, Iowa. Thousands of Midwest farmers are trying to make decisions as they endure a spring like no other.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 8:22 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to wet weather, it has been decades since Iowa farmers were so far behind in planting their expected corn and soybean crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that 80% of the expected corn crop had been planted in Iowa in the week ending Sunday. That's three-weeks behind the five-year average and the smallest percentage planted since 1982, when 76% of the crop had been planted.

The 41% of the soybean crop that has been planted was the smallest percentage since 1993. The soybean crop is 13 days behind the five-year average.

Last week, Iowa farmers had an average of 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork. The number was even smaller in the lower third of the state.

