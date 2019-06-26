Clear

USDA offering $15.3M for 9 rural Iowa county water systems

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it's investing more than $15 million to help rural communities make improvements to water systems in nine rural Iowa counties.

The announcement Wednesday says the $15.3 in loans and grants to Iowa communities is part of a nationwide package of $192 million being offered for 71 projects in 29 states to improve rural water infrastructure.

The investments include a $3.85 million loan for the city of Sigourney in Keokuk County to update its wastewater treatment system and a $1.5 million loan and $1.4 million grant to the city of Kimballton in Audubon County for improvements to the municipal water system.

Others receiving grants or loans include the towns of Ellsworth, Blairsburg, Lewis, Massena, Dow City and Martensdale, as well as the Squaw Valley South Subdivision in Story County.

