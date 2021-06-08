USDA delivering debt relief payments for socially disadvantaged farmers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Farmers have had a rough go of it for the last few years, from trade wars to weather events.

The USDA is opening up applications for farmers and ranchers who are members of what the USDA calls a socially disadvantaged group, largely minority farmers. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, about $4 billion is being allocated to debt relief payments for farmers, as well as $1 billion toward addressing discrimination through investing in areas like land access, outreach and business development.

Kelvin Leibold with Iowa State Extension says there are still some questions about the program.

"You have an individual who has a loan with the USDA, but they never check the box that said they were an underserved group. Now they see this program...maybe I'm 50% African American or 50% Hispanic, and it says now that I should qualify for loan forgiveness. There is a form to fill out, but the form doesn't give a lot of clarity either."

Leibold doesn't expect a lot of the money to be distributed in Iowa, as he points to the most recent Census of Agriculture from 2017 that only shows about 120 Iowan farmers identified as socially disadvantaged, and that there are more that are eligible in Southern states.

"Included in those underserved audiences could be producers who are producing for alternate markets, like the Des Moines Farmers Market. This could be greenhouse people, other types of agriculture. Much of this money may not go to corn or soybeans. In Iowa, it would be a pretty wide mix of the types of farms that receive this type of forgiveness."

For a complete list of frequently asked questions about the program, click here. For additional financial assistance programs offered by the USDA, click here, or contact your local Farm Service Agency office.

Offer letters for those who qualify for the debt repayment program are already being mailed out, and should receive one by June 30. After a letter that has all required signatures is received, it should take approximately three weeks to pay off a loan and issue a payment.