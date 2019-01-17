USDA Farm Service Agency offices open for 3 days despite government shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to the government shutdown, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency offices closed late December. However, offices are opening up for a brief period to lend farmers a hand. Offices are open Thursday, Friday, and this coming Tuesday.

Farmer Ray Nelson stopped by the Rochester office, hoping to cash a check from corn he sold. However, he says he was told the office could not reimburse him, and is concerned he won't get his money until the shutdown is over. "I did all my paperwork two days before the government shutdown. I didn't know that it was going to tie up this money after that."

Farmer Darryl From swung by to drop something off. H says he's glad the offices opened their doors, but says he doesn't mind President Trump's government shutdown. "I believe he's doing the right thing for us farmers and we just gotta give him a chance," he says.

Preston and Mason City offices are also open for the 3-day period.