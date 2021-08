MASON CITY, Iowa - The rain we've experienced this week, and what's being forecasted, could help the corn and soybean crops immensely as we inch closer to harvest.

The latest USDA Crop Report released Monday showed rain that fell over North Iowa, which has experienced drought throughout the summer, approached roughly 2 in. Across the state, Iowa's corn condition is rated at 58%, in good to excellent condition.

