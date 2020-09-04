Clear

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed in August as employers added the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said, down from 1.7 million in July. The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Friday’s report added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, a wide spectrum of companies are struggling to survive the loss of customers with confirmed viral cases still high.

After an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a roughly 30% annual rate, growth has been rebounding as states have reopened at least parts of their economies. Yet the recovery remains far from complete.

Many economists think significant hiring may be hard to sustain because employers are operating under a cloud of uncertainty about the virus. Daily confirmed case counts have fallen from 70,000 in June to about 40,000. The decline has leveled off in the past week and the viral caseload remains higher than it was in May and June.

As a result activities like restaurant dining and air travel are still far below pre-pandemic levels. Most economists say a meaningful economic recovery will likely be impossible until the coronavirus is brought under control, most likely from the widespread use of a vaccine.

Friday’s jobs data was the second-to-last employment report — for most voters, the most visible barometer of the economy — before Election Day, Nov. 3. President Donald Trump faces the daunting task of seeking re-election in the worst economic downturn since the 1930s. Yet voters in surveys have generally given him higher marks on the economy than they have on other aspects of his presidency.

The jobs report coincides with growing signs that more companies are making permanent job cuts rather than temporary furloughs. That trend could keep the unemployment rate persistently high. It is typically harder for an unemployed worker to find a new job at a new company or in a new industry than to return to a previous employer.

Casino and hotel operator MGM Resorts, slammed by declines in travel and tourism, said last week that it's eliminating 18,000 jobs. Coca Cola, which derives half its sales from stadiums, theaters and other venues that have been largely shut down, is offering buyouts to 4,000 employees. Salesforce said it is cutting 1,000 jobs. Bed, Bath & Beyond will shed 2,800.

A Federal Reserve report this week based on anecdotal reports from businesses found “rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft.”

Roughly 29 million Americans are receiving state unemployment aid, although their total benefits, on average, have shrunk by more than half since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal supplement more than a month ago. The Trump administration has set up a program that will provide some of the unemployed with $300 a week.

But new rules and requirements will make many of the unemployed ineligible. Only people who receive at least $100 a week in state unemployment aid will qualify for the $300 federal supplement — a requirement that could exclude at least 850,000 Americans.

The ongoing job losses and economic slump have left a rising share of Americans out of work for longer periods. From June to July, the number of people who were unemployed for 15 weeks or longer tripled to more than 6 million.

One consequence is that rising stress and anxiety are evident at therapists' offices and mental health hotlines around the country. Calls from March through July to the U.S. government-funded Disaster Distress Helpline, which offers counseling and emotional support, surged 335% from the same period last year.

And half of U.S. adults reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feelings of failure or an inability to derive pleasure from daily activities, in a survey published Wednesday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. That amounted to twice the rate from a survey two years ago.

"Not many days go by where I don’t have a couple where one partner or both are not working or furloughed,” said Todd Creager, a therapist in Southern California who treats mostly middle- to upper-middle-class adults.

What's more, the economy appears to be operating on two tracks, resulting in an uneven and unequal recovery. Manufacturers are enjoying a solid rebound in demand for cars, appliances and electronics, with factory orders nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Home sales are also booming. So are home prices. Sales of existing homes surged by the most on record in July and are now nearly 9% higher than a year ago.

In addition, wealthier and well-educated workers have been far less likely to lose jobs to the pandemic than lower-income and minority workers have, in part because of a greater ability to work from home.

The coronavirus has also reshaped much of the consumption of affluent households: While spending less on restaurants and at shops and movie theaters, they are buying new homes to gain more space or renovating their houses to serve as workplaces as well as homes.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
