Clear

U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.4%, economy adds more jobs than expected

A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it b
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it b

'If the pace of hiring over the last three months continues, all jobs lost due to the pandemic would be regained in seven months.'

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 9:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s shutdown.

The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also revised its jobs numbers for May and June, adding another 119,000 jobs.

The economy and the jobs market, however, face a growing threat from the coronavirus’ highly contagious delta variant. The Labor Department collected its data for the report in mid-July before the Centers for Disease Control last week reversed course and recommended that even vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in places where the delta variant is pushing infections up.

Hotels and restaurants, hard-hit at the height of the pandemic, are fully open again and doing brisk business. They added 327,000 jobs last month.

As businesses scramble to find workers as customers come back, they've raised wages: Average hourly earnings were up 4% last month from a year earlier, especially impressive because so many of the new jobs came in the low-wage leisure and hospitality sector.

The number of people who reported they had jobs surged by 1 million, most since October, pushing the jobless rate down from 5.9% in June. Encouraged by their prospects, 261,000 people returned to the job market in July.

The coronavirus pandemic triggered a brief but intense recession last spring, forcing businesses to shut down and consumers to stay home as a health precaution. The economy lost more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. Since then, though, it has recovered nearly 17 million jobs, leaving a 5.7 million shortfall compared to February 2020.

“If the pace of hiring over the last three months continues, all jobs lost due to the pandemic would be regained in seven months,” Leslie Preston, senior economist at TD Economics, wrote in a research report. “However, the pace is likely to cool a bit and the risk of the delta variant looms.’’

The outlook for the jobs market and the economy is clouded by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The United States was reporting an average of more than 98,000 new daily cases as of Thursday, up from fewer than 12,000 a day in late June — although still well below the 250,000 level of early January.

The majority of new cases are among people who have not yet been vaccinated. The rollout of vaccines helped encourage businesses to reopen and consumers to return to shops, restaurants and bars that they had shunned for months after the pandemic struck. Many Americans are also in surprisingly strong financial shape because the lockdowns allowed them to save money and bank relief checks from the federal government.

As a result, the economy has bounded back with unexpected speed. The International Monetary Fund expects U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — to grow 7% this year, its fastest pace since 1984.

Employers are advertising jobs — a record 9.2 million openings in May — faster than applicants can fill them.

Some businesses blame generous federal unemployment benefits — including an extra $300 a week tacked on to regular state jobless aid — for discouraging Americans from seeking work. In response, many states have dropped the federal unemployment assistance even before it is scheduled to expire nationwide Sept. 6.

Many Americans may be staying out of the job market because of lingering health fears and trouble obtaining childcare at a time when many schools are closed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 616784

Reported Deaths: 7781
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1281411807
Ramsey53739912
Dakota47792479
Anoka43774466
Washington27988298
Stearns22920228
St. Louis18458321
Scott17850139
Wright16693153
Olmsted13721104
Sherburne1224296
Carver1087149
Rice8367112
Clay832292
Blue Earth776544
Crow Wing695799
Kandiyohi678085
Chisago634455
Otter Tail595687
Benton591198
Goodhue490374
Douglas482881
Mower481534
Winona468752
Itasca467068
Isanti449668
McLeod439361
Morrison431662
Beltrami415263
Nobles413350
Steele405119
Polk393173
Becker391658
Lyon368154
Carlton359358
Freeborn357135
Pine340223
Nicollet336545
Mille Lacs317957
Brown310140
Le Sueur303428
Todd291433
Cass291033
Meeker269644
Waseca244823
Martin238933
Roseau213921
Wabasha20983
Hubbard200641
Dodge19493
Renville184946
Redwood179841
Houston178716
Cottonwood168324
Wadena166223
Fillmore163110
Faribault158620
Chippewa154838
Pennington154520
Kanabec148929
Sibley148810
Aitkin140837
Watonwan13739
Rock131119
Jackson124012
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine115620
Pope11507
Murray108110
Swift108018
Koochiching97019
Stevens93111
Clearwater90117
Marshall90018
Lake85421
Wilkin84813
Lac qui Parle76222
Big Stone6154
Grant5958
Lincoln5913
Mahnomen5699
Norman5549
Kittson49522
Unassigned48893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3865
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking multiple rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/6

Image

ExercisAbilities received large donation from Mayo Clinic

Image

The Charles E. Gagnon Museum continues to leave a legacy

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (8/5/21)

Image

State Lawmakers highlight COVID-19 concerns at virtual town hall

Image

Sen. Klobuchar speaks with KIMT about congressional gold medals

Image

Virtual town hall with Rochester's representatives

Image

Mask requirement returns to city-operated facilities

Image

Project Gratitude

Image

Will Thursdays Downtown be seeing more masks?

Community Events