US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 7:43 AM
Posted By: By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism rippling across the land.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot. The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines, but civilian health workers will be the ones giving shots.

The campaign is “much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses,” said the playbook for states from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the highlights:

— For most vaccines, people will need two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines will have to come from the same drugmaker. There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available.

— Vaccination of the U.S. population won't be a sprint but a marathon. Initially there may be a limited supply of vaccines available, and the focus will be on protecting health workers, other essential employees, and people in vulnerable groups. The National Academy of Medicine is working on priorities for the first phase. A second and third phase would expand vaccination to the entire country.

— The vaccine itself will be free of charge, and patients won't be charged out of pocket for the administration of shots, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and allocated by the Trump administration.

— States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing. States and cities have a month to submit plans.

Some of the broad components of the federal plan have already been discussed, but Wednesday's reports attempt to put the key details into a comprehensive framework. Distribution is happening under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to have millions of doses ready to ship once a vaccine is given what's expected to be an emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Several formulations are undergoing final trials.

But the whole enterprise is facing public skepticism. Only about half of Americans said they'd get vaccinated in an Associated Press poll taken in May. Of those who wouldn't get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority said they were worried about safety. To effectively protect the nation from the coronavirus, experts say upwards of 70% of Americans must either be vaccinated or have their own immunity from fighting off COVID-19.

Since the poll, questions have only mounted about whether the government is trying to rush COVID-19 treatments and vaccines to help President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

Before the Republican National Convention in August, the FDA granted authorization for treatment of COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered, even though some government scientists were not convinced the clinical evidence was sufficiently strong. And last week it was reported that Michael Caputo, a Health and Human Services Department political appointee, tried to gain editorial control over a weekly scientific publication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As public confidence in core health agencies has taken a beating, Trump administration officials have been forced to play defense.

“We are working closely with our state and local public health partners ... to ensure that Americans can receive the vaccine as soon as possible and vaccinate with confidence,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday. “Americans should know that the vaccine development process is being driven completely by science and the data.”

That could be a tough sell. In the AP poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine, and 31% said they were unsure.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85351

Reported Deaths: 1979
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25018908
Ramsey10145313
Dakota6870122
Anoka5431129
Stearns357523
Washington341655
Scott229132
Olmsted220426
Nobles190915
Blue Earth15156
Wright14557
Carver12807
Rice12678
Mower12454
St. Louis117328
Clay116540
Sherburne103713
Kandiyohi8932
Winona69417
Lyon6064
Steele4962
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4764
Todd4702
Benton4643
Freeborn4633
Le Sueur4323
McLeod4282
Chisago4081
Waseca3978
Crow Wing37818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3494
Goodhue3039
Martin2699
Itasca25013
Polk2504
Becker2302
Carlton2161
Isanti2140
Cottonwood2110
Douglas2101
Pipestone2029
Pine1830
Dodge1820
Morrison1771
Chippewa1731
Sibley1623
Wabasha1540
Unassigned15352
Brown1502
Meeker1492
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1341
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1183
Jackson1121
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston970
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore940
Kanabec918
Redwood880
Stevens871
Lincoln840
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant574
Big Stone560
Hubbard560
Wilkin553
Norman510
Marshall491
Lake480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75454

Reported Deaths: 1226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14829253
Johnson485727
Woodbury463359
Black Hawk421883
Linn3570101
Story317517
Dallas261438
Scott255126
Dubuque243638
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie184836
Marshall174332
Wapello119957
Webster116114
Sioux11373
Muscatine104552
Clinton100817
Cerro Gordo96121
Plymouth93820
Crawford9244
Warren9116
Des Moines7077
Jasper69432
Marion6743
Tama67330
Carroll5625
Lee5626
Wright5421
Henry4704
Dickinson4536
Bremer4417
Boone4296
Louisa40914
Washington40511
Franklin32517
Hamilton3113
Mahaska29819
Delaware2913
Winneshiek2685
Floyd2663
Jackson2663
Hardin2621
Clay2613
Benton2501
Clarke2493
Butler2472
Emmet23710
Shelby2341
Jones2273
Allamakee2245
Poweshiek2218
Winnebago22010
Clayton2173
Buchanan2111
Guthrie2065
Cedar2051
Lyon2013
Chickasaw1930
Grundy1902
Madison1862
Howard1754
Kossuth1740
Fayette1731
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Humboldt1662
Cherokee1652
Harrison1642
Iowa1631
Calhoun1592
Sac1570
Mills1521
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Page1390
Monroe1338
Jefferson1291
Cass1222
Lucas1226
Monona1211
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1100
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk821
Ida760
Wayne762
Greene720
Fremont680
Adair571
Decatur570
Audubon461
Ringgold392
Adams270
Unassigned190
