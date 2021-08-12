U.S. officials visit local Minnesota farm to discuss effects of the drought

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Congresswoman Angie Craig met with local farmers at Callister Farm in Cannon Falls today.

This summer, Minnesota and Iowa have seen extreme dry weather. The drought conditions are expected to only worsen.

U.S. elected officials met with local farmers and their families to learn first-hand how federal government programs can help alleviate some of the pain that the dry conditions have caused these family farms.

"There's the long-term game where we've got to make some major changes to the programs," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "But, there's a short-term here and now. Because we want to continue Minnesota's preeminent ranching and the work that we do and how we get food to the rest of the world."

Chip Callister, who farms Callister Farm, mentioned how he wants his son to be able to take over the land one day. But, with the dry conditions, is unsure if his son will be provided the tools to do so.

Though, Callister still considers himself one of the lucky farmers during this time.

"I'm in a situation here where I have other resources to turn to," said Callister. "So, for me? I'm not in a panic yet. I don't like the fact that it's going to cost me a lot of money to feed my cattle this year."

As someone who owns farmland himself, US Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack knows the land all-too-well.

His visit to Callister Farm felt a little more personal.

"I often say that when you ask a farmer what he or she does, and they tell you they're a farmer, it tells you not only what they do, but who they are," said Secretary Vilsack. "And when that gets threatened - it's really emotionally, incredibly stressful, and difficult."

Secretary Vilsack said this morning that he an assure the state of Minnesota that he will work with the federal government to ensure these individuals do not lose their family farms.