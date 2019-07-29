Clear

US officials: Afghan soldier kills 2 US troops

An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but provided no details. It said additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

According to officials, the Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody. The shooting took place in Kandahar in the country's south.

The U.S. formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling both the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

U.S. and allied forces have faced increasing insider attacks in recent years. In November, Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and a major in the Utah National Guard, was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul.

The last six months have seen the Taliban carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

The insurgent group effectively controls around half the country.

The Taliban have rejected calls for a cease-fire even as they hold talks with the U.S. aimed at ending the 18-year war, America's longest.

IS, meanwhile, has launched attacks targeting security forces as well as minority Shiites.

The U.S. has lost more than 2,400 soldiers in its longest war, and has spent more than $900 billion on everything from military operations to the construction of roads, bridges and power plants.

The Trump administration is trying to boost the capabilities of Afghan security forces and increase military pressure on the Taliban in the hope of forcing them to negotiate a peace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Community Events