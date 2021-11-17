Clear

US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity

The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:08 AM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.

Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is soliciting pharmaceutical companies that have demonstrated the ability to make the more-effective mRNA vaccines to bid for government investment in scaling up their manufacturing abilities. Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna produce the two U.S.-approved mRNA shots.

The Biden administration believes the boosted capacity of COVID-19 shots will help ease a global shortage of doses, particularly in lower- and middle-income nations, stopping preventable death and limiting the development of potentially new, more dangerous variants of the virus.

The initiative comes as the Biden White House has faced growing pressure at home and abroad over inequity in the global vaccine supply — as the U.S. moves toward approving booster shots for all adults while vulnerable people in poorer nations wait for their first dose of protection.

There are no firm agreements yet with Moderna or Pfizer to take up the U.S. on the investment, but the Biden administration hopes that the enhanced manufacturing capacity, through support for the company's facilities, equipment, staff or training, will be available by mid-2022 to allow more COVID-19 doses to be shared overseas as well as to prepare for the next public health emergency.

The announcement was previewed Wednesday by an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the official release. The New York Times first reported on the new initiative.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 857791

Reported Deaths: 9171
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1685421984
Ramsey695571017
Dakota62978559
Anoka59792548
Washington37628343
Stearns31493268
St. Louis27141379
Wright24115192
Scott24077171
Olmsted20591123
Sherburne17601118
Carver1545362
Clay11449100
Blue Earth1079564
Rice10789137
Crow Wing10619120
Chisago937867
Kandiyohi9363104
Otter Tail9249117
Benton8405122
Beltrami770590
Goodhue735993
Douglas726398
Itasca721191
Mower703646
Winona678055
McLeod669982
Isanti650379
Steele642228
Morrison639277
Becker597769
Polk571483
Freeborn532043
Nobles514554
Carlton502270
Lyon501560
Mille Lacs487970
Nicollet487257
Pine479539
Cass473650
Todd463840
Brown451156
Le Sueur428033
Meeker406356
Martin365842
Waseca353031
Wabasha35009
Hubbard334147
Dodge324411
Roseau295631
Wadena285035
Fillmore283614
Redwood266945
Renville256751
Houston255717
Faribault243531
Sibley236316
Pennington235029
Kanabec226833
Cottonwood215531
Chippewa209141
Aitkin207247
Watonwan189217
Pope188110
Yellow Medicine176921
Rock171227
Swift160621
Jackson156316
Koochiching156021
Stevens155011
Clearwater148820
Murray147511
Marshall146521
Pipestone145329
Lake124324
Wilkin115915
Lac qui Parle115225
Mahnomen101413
Norman9959
Grant9229
Big Stone9055
Lincoln8485
Kittson68422
Red Lake67910
Unassigned601124
Traverse5906
Lake of the Woods5034
Cook2880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 504194

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Unassigned72950
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Turning colder to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester reminders for students who start to feel sick this season

Image

Getting COVID-19 under control in Minnesota

Image

COVID-19 preparedness at RPS

Image

Full DAYBREAK Forecast 11/17/21

Image

Aaron's Forecast For Wednesday (11/17/21)

Image

'Bonding Tour' makes its way across southern Minnesota

Image

Special Report: Serving and Protecting

Image

Rochester Public Schools addressing student conduct concerns, rise in COVID cases

Image

New telemedicine program could be coming to Riverside Elementary

Image

RPS working to address student safety, conduct issues

Community Events