US jobless claims sink to 473K as more GOP governors bar aid

So far, 12 states — including Iowa — have announced that they will stop paying the extra benefit as soon as June or July.

Posted: May 13, 2021 9:45 AM
Posted By: By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.

The decline — the fourth in the past five weeks — coincides with a rash of states led by Republican governors that have blamed expanded jobless benefits for a slowdown in hiring and are acting to cut off the additional aid.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 34,000 from a revised 507,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has fallen significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January.

Last week's unemployment claims marked the lowest level since March of last year, when the viral pandemic erupted across the economy. The decline in applications is coinciding with a steadily improving economy. More Americans are venturing out to shop, travel, dine out and congregate at entertainment venues. The reopening has proceeded so fast that many businesses aren't yet able to staff up as quickly as they would like.

In April, employers added 266,000 jobs, far fewer than expected. The surprisingly tepid gain raised concerns that businesses may find it hard to quickly add jobs as the economy keeps improving and that regaining pre-pandemic employment levels could take longer than hoped.

In Thursday’s report on jobless claims, the government said nearly 16.9 million people were receiving unemployment aid during the week of April 24, the latest period for which data is available. That is up from 16.2 million in the previous week and suggests that hiring wasn't strong enough last month to pull people off unemployment.

The rise in unemployment recipients occurred mostly in California and Michigan, where more than 600,000 people were added to the federal jobless benefit program that was set up for gig workers and contractors.

The hiring slowdown has led to a political backlash against several federal expansions to unemployment benefits, including an extra $300 in weekly benefits paid for by the federal government, on top of state payments that average about $320. The supplement was included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus measure, approved in March, and is set to expire the week of Sept. 6.

But so far, 12 states — all with GOP governors — have announced that they will stop paying the extra benefit as soon as June or July. In Tennessee, for example, Gov. Bill Lee said the state will stop issuing the payment July 3. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said on Twitter that it will end June 12.

The 12 states will also end their participation in two federal benefit programs: One that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time, and a second that provides extra weeks of aid. Together, those programs cover 12.5 million people nationwide.

Businesses have cited the extra $300 as a reason they are struggling to hire. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $32,000 in their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid. Some unemployed people say the extra benefit allows them to take more time to look for work, which can make hiring harder.

There are other factors that help explain why many people who are out of work might be reluctant to take jobs. Some worry that working in restaurants, hotels or other services industries will expose them to the virus, according to government surveys. In addition, many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children who are still in online school for at least part of the week.

The Century Foundation, a think thank, estimates that the move by the 12 states will cut off benefits for 895,000 people. In addition to Tennessee and Missouri, the other states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.

In some states, the impact will fall the hardest on African-Americans, the Century Foundation calculates. Half the unemployment benefit recipients in Alabama and South Carolina are Black; in Mississippi, two-thirds are.

Biden earlier this week disputed the notion that the $300 payment is to blame for the drop-off in hiring last month. But he also urged the Labor Department to work with states on renewing requirements that recipients of unemployment aid must search for jobs and take a position if offered.

The job search rule was suspended during the pandemic, when many businesses were closed and employment opportunities were few. A majority of states have now reinstated it.

“Anyone collecting unemployment, who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits,” Biden said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
