US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

The U.S. has hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 6:29 AM
Posted By: By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

“We’re definitely in a better place” when it comes to improved medical tools and knowledge, said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-disease researcher.

Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. were running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the total to more than 10 million and eclipsing 1 million since Halloween. There are now 61,964 people hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Several states posted records Tuesday, including over 12,600 new cases in Illinois, 10,800 in Texas and 7,000 in Wisconsin.

Deaths — a lagging indicator, since it takes time for people to get sick and die — are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.

Hospitals are getting slammed. And unlike the earlier outbreaks, this one is not confined to a region or two.

“The virus is spreading in a largely uncontrolled fashion across the vast majority of the country,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

Governors made increasingly desperate pleas for people to take the fight against the virus more seriously.

In an unusual prime-time speech hours after Wisconsin set new records for infections and deaths, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced that he was advising people to stay in their houses and businesses to allow people to work remotely, require masks and limit the number of people in stores and offices.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said she will require masks at indoor gatherings of 25 or more people, inching toward more stringent measures after months of holding out.

While deaths are still well below the U.S. peak of about 2,200 per day back in April, some researchers estimate the nation's overall toll will hit about 400,000 by Feb. 1, up from about 240,000 now.

But there is also some good news.

Doctors now better know how to treat severe cases, meaning higher percentages of the COVID-19 patients who go into intensive care units are coming out alive. Patients have the benefit of new treatments, namely remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an antibody drug that won emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Also, testing is more widely available.

In addition, a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, perhaps around the end of the year, with Pfizer this week reporting early results showing that its experimental shots are a surprising 90% effective at preventing the disease.

And there's a change pending in the White House, with President-elect Joe Biden vowing to rely on a highly respected set of medical advisers and carry out a detailed coronavirus plan that experts say includes the kind of measures that will be necessary to bring the surge under control.

Biden pledged during the campaign to be guided by science, make testing free and widely available, hire thousands of health workers to undertake contact-tracing, and instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert advice.

“We are already seeing encouraging signs from President-elect Biden with regard to his handling of COVID-19," said Dr. Kelly Henning, a veteran epidemiologist who heads the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ public health programs.

“I am relieved to see he’s already put some of the smartest scientific minds on his new coronavirus task force and that they are acting urgently to try and get the pandemic under control as quickly as possible," Henning said.

While the first surge in the Northeast caught many Americans unprepared and cut an especially deadly swath through nursing homes, the second crest along the nation's Southern and Western rim was attributed mostly to heedless behavior, particularly among young adults over Memorial Day and July Fourth, and hot weather that sent people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.

The fall surge similarly has been blamed largely on cold weather driving people inside and disdain for masks and social distancing, stoked by President Donald Trump and other politicians.

Even in parts of the country that have been through coronavirus surges before, “you see people breaking out of it” and letting their guard down, Schaffner said.

“There really is COVID fatigue that is blending into COVID annoyance,” he said.

The short-term outlook is grim, with colder weather and Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's ahead. Generations of family members gathering indoors for meals for extended periods “is not a recipe for anything good,” Hanage said.

Other factors could contribute to the spread of the virus in the coming weeks: Last weekend saw big street celebrations and protests over the election. On Saturday night, an upset victory by Notre Dame's football team sent thousands of students swarming onto the field, many without masks.

Meanwhile, the next two months will see a lame-duck Congress and a president who might be even less inclined than before to enact disease-control measures. Those voted out of office or no longer worried about reelection for at least two more years, “are not going to be motivated to do a fantastic job,” Hanage said.

Experts are increasingly alarmed about the virus’s resurgence in places like Massachusetts, which has seen a dramatic rise in cases since Labor Day, blamed largely on young people socializing.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is warning that the health care system could become overwhelmed this winter, and he recently ordered restaurants to stop table service, required many businesses to close by 9:30 p.m., and instructed residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Brooke Nichols, a professor and infectious-disease mathematical modeler at Boston University School of Public Health, said the governor’s actions don’t go far enough.

“Right now because of the exponential growth, throw the kitchen sink at this, and then you can do it for not as long,” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, political leaders in a number of newer coronavirus hot spots are doing less. In hard-hit South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem has made it clear she will not institute a mask requirement and has voiced doubt in health experts who say face coverings prevent infections from spreading.

Even higher case and death rates have been seen in North Dakota, where many people have refused to wear masks. Gov. Doug Burgum has pleaded with people to do so, and praised local towns and cities that have mandated masks. But he has avoided requiring masks himself.

Both Noem and Burgum are Republicans and have taken positions in line with those of the president.

“It would be simplistic to say it’s a red-vs.-a-blue experience, but it does kind of go along party lines of whether people took it seriously, tried to prevent it and took painful measures, versus those who said, ‘Let it rip,’” said Dr. Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 189681

Reported Deaths: 2752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin445471025
Ramsey18649413
Dakota13322150
Anoka13321178
Washington890881
Stearns847461
Scott486245
St. Louis456777
Olmsted428330
Wright405123
Clay327646
Sherburne302328
Nobles263622
Blue Earth26308
Carver24729
Kandiyohi22947
Rice223715
Crow Wing189522
Chisago17982
Winona176121
Mower170321
Benton165822
Otter Tail14369
Polk140014
Lyon13226
Beltrami128413
Douglas126311
Todd124610
Morrison117912
Itasca110818
Steele10254
Waseca101710
Becker9974
Goodhue99617
Nicollet98220
McLeod9574
Isanti9459
Carlton9075
Freeborn9015
Le Sueur8556
Mille Lacs84721
Pine7802
Martin72418
Cass7187
Hubbard65110
Watonwan6294
Brown6035
Roseau5891
Chippewa5804
Wabasha5551
Meeker5474
Dodge5020
Pipestone46317
Rock4509
Wadena4305
Redwood41712
Yellow Medicine4068
Cottonwood4010
Renville39214
Houston3722
Fillmore3700
Sibley3683
Aitkin3658
Murray3623
Kanabec33011
Faribault3200
Swift3203
Pennington2962
Jackson2781
Marshall2694
Stevens2641
Pope2581
Unassigned23854
Lincoln2341
Koochiching2215
Clearwater2202
Big Stone2171
Wilkin2114
Norman2055
Lake1890
Lac qui Parle1883
Mahnomen1593
Grant1435
Red Lake1203
Kittson1091
Traverse840
Lake of the Woods641
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 162823

Reported Deaths: 1878
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk24716300
Linn9880142
Woodbury8607105
Black Hawk8103110
Johnson750534
Dubuque713574
Scott706554
Story506518
Dallas467853
Pottawattamie420651
Sioux298321
Marshall271438
Webster257718
Buena Vista256413
Cerro Gordo219231
Clinton218133
Plymouth214734
Muscatine201961
Des Moines201813
Wapello194065
Warren18339
Jasper163334
Carroll154214
Crawford152715
Jones15126
Marion145114
Lee138714
Henry13667
Tama122738
Bremer122612
Benton11227
Delaware108218
Jackson10705
Dickinson9839
Mahaska97526
Boone96610
Washington94812
Wright9392
Harrison84121
Clay7664
Buchanan7546
Hardin7458
Page7331
Calhoun7316
Cedar73010
Clayton7274
Poweshiek71011
Lyon6978
Fayette6716
Louisa66415
Kossuth6631
Mills6584
Winneshiek6589
Iowa65411
Winnebago65321
Butler6403
Hamilton6316
Floyd62912
Cass59311
Sac5885
Hancock5716
Cherokee5653
Shelby5612
Allamakee5449
Guthrie53915
Emmet53821
Grundy5316
Chickasaw5241
Humboldt5183
Franklin49819
Madison4864
Mitchell4672
Appanoose4663
Palo Alto4343
Clarke4064
Union3996
Jefferson3921
Pocahontas3872
Osceola3750
Keokuk3532
Howard3409
Ida3374
Monroe33412
Taylor3342
Greene3140
Monona3072
Adair2943
Montgomery2888
Unassigned2820
Davis2774
Lucas2706
Fremont2632
Van Buren2582
Audubon2341
Decatur2330
Wayne2335
Worth2170
Ringgold1282
Adams1061
