Clear

US health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance

U.S. health officials have released part of some long-delayed specific guidance that schools, businesses, and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

Posted: May 14, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: By MIKE STOBBE and JASON DEAREN Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six one-page “decision tool” documents that use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations what they should consider before reopening.

The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn't posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why.

Early versions of the documents included detailed information for churches wanting to restart in-person services, with suggestions including maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings. The faith-related guidance was taken out after the White House raised concerns about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by The Associated Press and a person inside the agency who didn’t have permission to talk with reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, a Trump administration official also speaking on condition of anonymity said there were concerns about the propriety of the government making specific dictates to places of worship.

President Donald Trump has championed religious freedom as a way to connect with conservative evangelical voters and has shown eagerness for in-person religious services to restart. He consulted interfaith leaders last month for suggestions on how to reopen and said on a recent Fox News town hall that “we have to get our people back to churches, and we’re going to start doing it soon.”

The CDC drafted the reopening guidance more than a month ago and it was initially shelved by the administration, the AP reported last week.

The agency also had prepared even more extensive guidance — about 57 pages of it — that has not been posted.

That longer document, which the AP obtained, would give different organizations specifics about how to reopen while still limiting spread of the virus, including by spacing workers or students 6 feet apart and closing break rooms and cafeterias to limit gatherings. Many of the suggestions already appear on federal websites but they haven't been presented as reopening advice.

Some health experts and politicians have been pushing for the CDC to release as much guidance as possible to help businesses and organizations decide how to proceed.

“They want to be able to tell their own employees the guidance of the federal government," Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, said at a congressional hearing Wednesday. "They want to be able to tell their customers, ‘We’ve done everything that’s been asked of us.’”

The guidance relates to another document released by the Trump administration on April 17. That phased-in reopening plan broadly outlines how to move away from stay-at-home orders, school closures and other measures designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus that has caused more than 1.3 million reported U.S. illnesses and more than 80,000 deaths.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Wednesday offered a resolution — blocked by Republicans — to encourage release of all the documents.

“America needs and must have the candid guidance of our best scientists unfiltered, unedited, uncensored by president Trump or his political minions. The CDC report on reopening the country is an important piece of that guidance,” Schumer said.

The decision tools have been undergoing review by different federal officials, and they've been edited from earlier versions.

For example, an earlier draft of the one-page document on camps obtained by the AP asked organizers if their program would limit attendance to people who live nearby. If the answer was no, the camp was advised not to reopen. That local attendance limitation was dropped and was not in the version posted Thursday.

And in that document and others, language has been dropped that asked if the organization is in a community that is still requiring significant disease mitigation. If the answer was yes, the organization was advised not to reopen.

Many of the changes provide more wiggle room than what was in the initial versions.

For example, in the document for people who run child care centers, the older version obtained by the AP stated that CDC recommended “checking for signs and symptoms of children and staff.” The new guidelines add “as feasible” to the end.

Similar new language about feasibility appears in sections about promoting healthy hygiene such as hand washing and employees wearing cloth masks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
More sunshine to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctor says we are flying blind

Image

Walking in Faith during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/14

Image

Tattoo parlors reopen with new guidelines

Image

Rochester residents pushing lawmakers to action

Image

Churches consider reopening

Image

Town hall to highlight resources for minorities

Image

Jewish leader comes to Mayo Clinic

Image

Evictions in a pandemic

Image

Reopening Mower County

Community Events