Clear

US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grown hemp

Hemp plants - AP image

Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants but have different levels of THC, the ingredient that causes a high.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 1:24 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week.

It's a move that many states have awaited so they can begin widespread hemp production.

Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants but have different levels of THC, the ingredient that causes a high.

The rule establishes requirements for licensing, maintaining records on land where hemp will be grown, testing the levels of THC, and disposal of plants that don't meet the requirements. It also makes hemp producers eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the agency will publish an interim final rule Thursday that formalizes the hemp program approved in the 2018 farm bill.

States and Native American tribes can now submit production plans for USDA approval.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Cooler than normal temps sticking around through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City water main break

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Image

Seasonal parking ordinances: What you need to know

Image

The track is saved

Image

"Take Back the Streets"

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moves Forward

Community Events