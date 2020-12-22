Clear

US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted

Preliminary data suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 8:58 AM
Posted By: By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.

Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.

U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15%, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted.

That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46% that year, compared with 1917.

COVID-19 has killed more than 318,000 Americans and counting. Before it came along, there was reason to be hopeful about U.S. death trends.

The nation's overall mortality rate fell a bit in 2019, due to reductions in heart disease and cancer deaths. And life expectancy inched up — by several weeks — for the second straight year, according to death certificate data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But life expectancy for 2020 could end up dropping as much as three full years, said Robert Anderson of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC counted 2,854,838 U.S. deaths last year, or nearly 16,000 more than 2018. That's fairly good news: Deaths usually rise by about 20,000 to 50,000 each year, mainly due to the nation's aging, and growing, population.

Indeed, the age-adjusted death rate dropped about 1% in 2019, and life expectancy rose by about six weeks to 78.8 years, the CDC reported.

“It was actually a pretty good year for mortality, as things go,” said Anderson, who oversees CDC death statistics.

The U.S. coronavirus epidemic has been a big driver of deaths this year, both directly and indirectly.

The virus was first identified in China last year, and the first U.S. cases were reported this year. But it has become the third leading cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer. For certain periods this year, COVID-19 was the No. 1 killer.

But some other types of deaths also have increased.

A burst of pneumonia cases early this year may have been COVID-19 deaths that simply weren't recognized as such early in the epidemic. But there also have been an unexpected number of deaths from certain types of heart and circulatory diseases, diabetes and dementia, Anderson said.

Many of those, too, may be related to COVID. The virus could have weakened patients already struggling with those conditions, or could have diminished the care they were getting, he said.

Early in the epidemic, some were optimistic that car crash deaths would drop as people stopped commuting or driving to social events. Data on that is not yet in, but anecdotal reports suggest there was no such decline.

Suicide deaths dropped in 2019 compared with 2018, but early information suggests they have not continued to drop this year, Anderson and others said.

Drug overdose deaths, meanwhile, got much worse.

Before the coronavirus even arrived, the U.S. was in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history.

Data for all of 2020 is not yet available. But last week the CDC reported more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12 months ending in May, making it the highest number ever recorded in a one-year period.

Experts think the pandemic's disruption to in-person treatment and recovery services may have been a factor. People also are more likely to be taking drugs alone — without the benefit of a friend or family member who can call 911 or administer overdose-reversing medication.

But perhaps a bigger factor are the drugs themselves: COVID-19 caused supply problems for dealers, so they are increasingly mixing cheap and deadly fentanyl into heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, experts said.

“I don't suspect there are a bunch of new people who suddenly started using drugs because of COVID. If anything, I think the supply of people who are already using drugs is more contaminated,” said Shannon Monnat, a Syracuse University researcher who studies drug overdose trends.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 399311

Reported Deaths: 4931
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin831331318
Ramsey35696633
Dakota28846255
Anoka27974295
Washington17786171
Stearns16478160
St. Louis11885179
Scott1058073
Wright1042276
Olmsted869249
Sherburne738854
Carver621229
Clay600373
Kandiyohi524755
Rice522947
Blue Earth485025
Crow Wing440151
Otter Tail408143
Chisago397326
Benton374972
Nobles346943
Winona344042
Douglas333055
Mower322823
Polk312646
McLeod297534
Morrison284138
Goodhue281837
Beltrami278533
Lyon272026
Becker260731
Itasca260032
Isanti252728
Carlton249933
Steele24249
Pine228512
Todd218923
Nicollet197530
Mille Lacs197042
Brown192126
Freeborn186917
Le Sueur186814
Cass185317
Meeker181630
Waseca164912
Roseau156913
Martin151823
Wabasha14152
Hubbard135834
Redwood127126
Renville124237
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119612
Dodge11273
Houston108010
Wadena107910
Watonwan10225
Fillmore10090
Rock100210
Aitkin97431
Sibley9694
Kanabec89318
Pennington86712
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83514
Swift77514
Jackson7465
Murray7225
Pope6733
Marshall66411
Stevens6526
Clearwater62912
Lac qui Parle56613
Wilkin5656
Koochiching5318
Lake52214
Lincoln4381
Big Stone4203
Unassigned42060
Norman4058
Mahnomen3706
Grant3617
Kittson33917
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 267192

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39562396
Linn16060231
Scott13534139
Black Hawk12269207
Woodbury11877159
Johnson1064945
Dubuque10266133
Pottawattamie786187
Story775526
Dallas753962
Webster426556
Sioux421241
Cerro Gordo417556
Clinton395752
Marshall389253
Buena Vista355222
Warren352628
Muscatine342872
Des Moines336931
Plymouth325046
Wapello298290
Lee272523
Jasper270050
Marion253040
Jones252938
Henry240321
Carroll227727
Bremer218740
Crawford202617
Benton192934
Washington175827
Boone174315
Jackson171929
Tama170355
Dickinson164413
Mahaska160032
Delaware158528
Clay149411
Wright147214
Kossuth144725
Hamilton140421
Hardin139724
Buchanan138216
Harrison134151
Page132113
Cedar131817
Clayton130436
Winneshiek129917
Fayette126015
Mills123813
Floyd123531
Butler119516
Lyon119221
Cherokee116718
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek114822
Hancock111523
Iowa110619
Allamakee110119
Winnebago107528
Louisa101223
Sac100611
Grundy100514
Chickasaw99810
Cass98438
Union97316
Mitchell96024
Emmet94523
Jefferson92320
Appanoose91734
Humboldt91518
Shelby90223
Madison8918
Guthrie88922
Franklin85117
Palo Alto7816
Keokuk75619
Montgomery68613
Pocahontas6738
Ida66921
Howard66815
Greene6187
Davis60618
Osceola6026
Clarke5966
Monroe57016
Adair55117
Monona52814
Taylor5188
Unassigned4920
Lucas4757
Worth4722
Fremont4455
Van Buren44011
Decatur3933
Wayne35321
Audubon3437
Ringgold3437
Adams2352
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 17°
Wind, Snow, and Cold. All in store this week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Having tough holiday conversations

Image

Virtual Giving Tree at Peace United Church of Christ

Image

Mayo Clinic using experts, AI to understand post-COVID syndrome

Image

Century Panthers believing in the process

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Using AI to understand post-covid syndrome

Image

Not Many People Flying This Week

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 trends are improving in Midwest

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic: COVID-19 numbers improving across the Midwest

Community Events