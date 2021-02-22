Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 11:16 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: By ADAM GELLER Associated Press

For weeks after Cindy Pollock began planting tiny flags across her yard — one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans killed by COVID-19 — the toll was mostly a number. Until two women she had never met rang her doorbell in tears, seeking a place to mourn the husband and father they had just lost.

Then Pollock knew her tribute, however heartfelt, would never begin to convey the grief of a pandemic that has now claimed nearly 500,000 lives in the U.S. and counting.

“I just wanted to hug them,” she said. “Because that was all I could do.”

After a year that has darkened doorways across the U.S., the pandemic was poised to surpass a milestone that once seemed unimaginable, a reminder of the virus's reach into all corners of the country and communities of every size and makeup.

“It’s very hard for me to imagine an American who doesn’t know someone who has died or have a family member who has died,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics at the University of Washington in Seattle. “We haven’t really fully understood how bad it is, how devastating it is, for all of us.”

Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive campaign to vaccinate people. Meanwhile, the nation’s trauma continues to accrue in a way unparalleled in recent American life, said Donna Schuurman of the Dougy Center for Grieving Children & Families in Portland, Oregon.

At other moments of epic loss, like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans have pulled together to confront crisis and console survivors. But this time, the nation is deeply divided. Staggering numbers of families are dealing with death, serious illness and financial hardship. And many are left to cope in isolation, unable even to hold funerals.

“In a way, we’re all grieving,” said Schuurman, who has counseled the families of those killed in terrorist attacks, natural disasters and school shootings.

In recent weeks, virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.

Still, at almost half a million, the toll recorded by Johns Hopkins University is already greater than the population of Miami or Kansas City, Missouri. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. It is akin to a 9/11 every day for nearly six months.

The toll, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths reported worldwide, has far exceeded early projections, which assumed that federal and state governments would marshal a comprehensive and sustained response and individual Americans would heed warnings.

Instead, a push to reopen the economy last spring and the refusal by many to maintain social distancing and wear face masks fueled the spread.

The figures alone do not come close to capturing the heartbreak.

“I never once doubted that he was not going to make it. ... I so believed in him and my faith,” said Nancy Espinoza, whose husband, Antonio, was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.

The couple from Riverside County, California, had been together since high school. They pursued parallel nursing careers and started a family. Then, on Jan. 25, Nancy was called to Antonio’s bedside just before his heart beat its last. He was 36 and left behind a 3-year-old son.

“Today it’s us. And tomorrow it could be anybody,” Nancy Espinoza said.

By late last fall, 54 percent of Americans reported knowing someone who had died of COVID-19 or had been hospitalized with it, according to a Pew Research Center poll. The grieving was even more widespread among Black Americans, Hispanics and other minorities.

Deaths have nearly doubled since then, with the scourge spreading far beyond the Northeast and Northwest metropolitan areas slammed by the virus last spring and the Sun Belt cities hit hard last summer.

In some places, the seriousness of the threat was slow to sink in.

When a beloved professor at a community college in Petoskey, Michigan, died last spring, residents mourned, but many remained doubtful of the threat's severity, Mayor John Murphy said. That changed over the summer after a local family hosted a party in a barn. Of the 50 who attended, 33 became infected. Three died, he said.

“I think at a distance people felt 'This isn’t going to get me,'” Murphy said. “But over time, the attitude has totally changed from ‘Not me. Not our area. I’m not old enough,’ to where it became the real deal.”

For Anthony Hernandez, whose Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, California, has been overwhelmed handling burial of COVID-19 victims, the most difficult conversations have been the ones without answers, as he sought to comfort mothers, fathers and children who lost loved ones.

His chapel, which arranges 25 to 30 services in an ordinary month, handled 80 in January. He had to explain to some families that they would need to wait weeks for a burial.

“At one point, we had every gurney, every dressing table, every embalming table had somebody on it,” he said.

In Boise, Idaho, Pollock started the memorial in her yard last fall to counter what she saw as widespread denial of the threat. When deaths spiked in December, she was planting 25 to 30 new flags at a time. But her frustration has been eased somewhat by those who slow or stop to pay respect or to mourn.

“I think that is part of what I was wanting, to get people talking,” she said, “Not just like, ‘Look at how many flags are in the yard today compared to last month,’ but trying to help people who have lost loved ones talk to other people.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479036

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin993471576
Ramsey42602794
Dakota35610383
Anoka32902383
Washington21769253
Stearns18645200
St. Louis14608262
Scott13073104
Wright12379114
Olmsted1166088
Sherburne863873
Carver753140
Clay680384
Rice663290
Blue Earth583435
Kandiyohi575674
Crow Wing513480
Chisago491744
Otter Tail477870
Benton440190
Winona413348
Mower398531
Douglas389568
Nobles384647
Goodhue381768
Polk340262
McLeod335849
Beltrami333749
Morrison321046
Lyon311143
Itasca307145
Becker305841
Isanti302952
Carlton298044
Steele296511
Pine279016
Freeborn275523
Nicollet250041
Todd242830
Brown239737
Le Sueur230020
Mille Lacs224947
Cass216924
Waseca205717
Meeker205134
Martin186028
Wabasha18493
Roseau177517
Hubbard159540
Houston155914
Dodge15104
Renville146740
Redwood146127
Fillmore13628
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133220
Wadena127720
Pennington124516
Faribault120916
Aitkin116833
Sibley116010
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106419
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97317
Murray9408
Jackson92010
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake71917
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5073
Lincoln5022
Grant4818
Norman4628
Mahnomen4347
Unassigned42968
Kittson40421
Red Lake3514
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357612

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57179537
Linn20443305
Scott18118200
Black Hawk16119284
Woodbury14798210
Johnson1368072
Dubuque13382191
Dallas1112788
Pottawattamie10645140
Story1005445
Warren547169
Clinton535982
Cerro Gordo529879
Webster514185
Marshall492370
Sioux489267
Buena Vista468036
Des Moines451256
Muscatine443988
Wapello4207105
Jasper403465
Plymouth390977
Lee371251
Marion355166
Jones292554
Henry292135
Carroll283447
Bremer275053
Crawford270035
Boone256830
Washington252943
Benton246954
Mahaska221944
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210464
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190840
Delaware188338
Winneshiek185326
Fayette183532
Buchanan182827
Page180819
Hardin178535
Wright178531
Harrison178468
Cedar173522
Clayton167453
Butler165431
Floyd162038
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152929
Madison151617
Hancock146028
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose136147
Calhoun132210
Cass131248
Mitchell129940
Louisa126841
Union125531
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119232
Franklin118119
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115528
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard101621
Clarke98720
Keokuk96929
Unassigned9190
Monroe91827
Adair90826
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81823
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51416
Wayne48321
Audubon4829
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island School District shares concern over vaccine rollout

Image

Rochester's Dorothy Day House extending services

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Ice skating in the snow

Image

1 month check in with restaurants

Image

DVS considers consolidation

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Community Events