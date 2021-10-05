U.S. can expect flu to come back with a vengeance this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Medical professionals continue to urge people to receive the influenza vaccine as winter approaches.

Hy-Vee is offering the flu vaccine at all their pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary, both in their store pharmacies and through drive-thru clinics.

The flu vaccine not only decreases the risk of contracting the virus but also decreases flu symptoms and the length of the virus if it is contracted.

Due to last year's COVID regulations of masking and social distancing, the U.S. saw a much smaller flu season.

Hy-Vee Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Fick is not as hopeful for this year.

"I because we are not doing those things to the extent we were, we can expect flu to be back with a vengeance," said Dr. Fick. "What we saw interestingly this summer was many of the respiratory viruses we would expect to see in the wintertime actually show up mid-summer and late summer. We expect influenza to be like it was a couple of years ago."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that from 2019-2020, individuals who got vaccinated prevented more than 7 million flu illnesses, more than 100,000 hospitalizations, and more than 6,000 flu-related deaths.

"The concern is that people won't be getting their flu shot, which, I think, would be a mistake," said Dr. Fick. "It's similar to COVID so the symptoms are very similar...you don't know if it's COVID or influenza. And before COVID hit, we would lose children and the elderly to influenza. It can be a deadly virus. It's not just the common cold, so it's really critical now for everybody to be vaccinated."

Hy-Vee accepts most insurance companies.