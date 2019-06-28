Clear
U.S. beats France, 2-1, to advance in Women's World Cup

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo)

Two goals from Megan Rapinoe lift America to victory.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PARIS (AP) — Megan Rapinoe went from controversy to triumph, scoring twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

France was vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold the men's and women's World Cup trophies, but the home-field advantage and the flag-waving crowd that belted out La Marseillaise didn't faze the ever-confident U.S. team.

Rapinoe, who was called out on social media by President Donald Trump after video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't visit the White House if the United States won in France, now leads the top-ranked Americans to Lyon to face No. 3 England on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Rapinoe scored first on a free kick in the fifth minute that bounced between French players and past goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi. After scoring, she went to the corner and raised both arms in celebration for the U.S. fans in the sold out Parc des Princes stadium.

She raised her arms again in the 65th minute after blasting a cross from Tobin Heath that Bouhaddi dove for but couldn't stop. It was her fifth goal of the tournament.

