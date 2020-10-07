U.S. Senators Ernst and Grassley tour biorefining plant

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two big political names stopped in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon. Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst toured a biorefining facility.

"In all this process of fighting for biofuels we got one of the best champions for biofuels right here in Senator Joni Ernst," said Senator Chuck Grassley as a glowing endorsement. He touted how, as a team, he and Ernst backed the biofuels industry in the state.

"After we had two long years of not getting the biodiesel tax credit renewed, we finally got it renewed for five years, just before Christmas last year," said Senator Grassley.

Senator Ernst vowed to keep renewable fuels viable.

"We really, really need to continue pushing for the renewable fuels standard. This just gives us another reason to continue doing that. They're benefiting the local community by the jobs that are created. We're supporting local farmers and local industries," said Ernst.

With this pandemic as issue number one, KIMT News 3 asked Senator Grassley why he refused a COVID test after meeting with a Senator who tested positive. Turns out his doctor said he didn't need one. The 87-year-old Grassley maintains he's been keeping himself safe.

"What you see here is what we do. Everything that's the protocol that you hear about everyday that I don't even have to repeat, we're doing all of it," he said.

With just three weeks left until the election, expect a lot of political barnstorming all across the state.