U.S. Senator Tina Smith is back in DC and talking to KIMT

Congress gets back in session after summer recess.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:16 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Tina Smith (DFL-Minnesota) sat down to speak with KIMT Tuesday as Congress gets back to work following its long summer recess.

Among the topics discussed are the pending USMCA trade deal and an upcoming climate change hearing.

