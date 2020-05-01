Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Senate candidate and business owners calling on Minnesota leaders to reopen to business

Former Congressman of Minnesota's 2nd district Jason Lewis and many small business owners statewide are voicing their concerns that Governor Walz' 'Stay at Home' order is having on their livelihoods

Posted: May 1, 2020 3:12 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Local business owners are concerned about their future success, especially now following Governor Walz' latest extension to the state's 'stay at home' order.

Now, they're taking their case to a former Congressman who is eyeing the U.S. Senate.

Beginning earlier this month, former Congressman Jason Lewis, who represented the state's 2nd congressional district from 2017 to 2019, and currently running for the Senate, has been criss-crossing the state from Duluth to the Twin Cities to Rochester on the 'Reopening Minnesota for Business' tour, hearing from business owners who may lose everything if the Governor's order is prolonged.

"These resorts and these restaurants up North aren't going to survive another season without revenue."

On Thursday, he took his case to Albert Lea during a roundtable discussion with small business owners.

"The cure is starting to become worse than the disease when you take a look at elective procedures that are being put off, even cancer biopsies. You're looking at mom and pop businesses like on Broadway in Albert Lea that won't reopen again. Dreams are being shattered for students, business people, and that eventually is going to have a greater social pathology or health cost than the virus. We're coming into the summer season, the virus is leveling off, if not dropping. This is the time to reopen Minnesota and enough is enough."

Despite moves like the Paycheck Protection Program aimed to keep individuals on their feet, Lewis says that temporary measures are not sustainable long-term.

"The government can provide temporary measures, but you can't do this in perpetuity. The total federal budget is $4.2 trillion...we're going to have a deficit in one year larger than the entire budget."

Realtor Robert Hoffman was one of the many small business owners in attendance at Thursday's roundtable. He also owns and manages properties in town, and while his tenants have been able to pay for rent and other utilities, he's concerned about the impact the longer the order is in place.

"Maintenance still has to happen, emergencies will still happen, management still has to happen. The mortgages on our buildings that we own are not forgiven. If a few places decided not to pay rent, everybody would be homeless through a foreclosure ultimately."

He's heard from business leaders in the community, including the owner and operator of a food truck, who is concerned that if events like fairs, festivals and concerts would be cancelled for the year, it would have a negative impact.

"She started it a few years ago...she got the business up and running after winning a competition, and now here she is a year later wondering the fate of her competition winning business."

While many states are implementing a multi-phase approach to reopen businesses, he's in favor of customers and owners having their personal choice.

"Let then everybody decide, 'do I want to go to those restaurants yet? Do I want to list my house for sale yet? Do I want to get my haircut yet?' But not limit them to make that decision."

Lewis will be in the Brainerd area on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Image

Parks open with restrictions

Image

Business liability as workers return

Image

Norton's response to Walz Executive order

Community Events