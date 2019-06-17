Clear

U.S. Senate Committee on Aging: Nursing homes in SE Minnesota, north Iowa in need of greater oversight

Eleven Minnesota and Iowa nursing homes are on a list of facilities cited by federal officials for patterns of health and safety violations.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:48 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eleven Minnesota and Iowa nursing homes are on a list of facilities cited by federal officials for patterns of health and safety violations.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Aging released a list of 400 nursing homes across the country that are in need of tighter oversight. The facilities were identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

You can see the full list here. 

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says two nursing homes in Rochester (Rochester East Health Services) and Red Wing already receive twice the normal amount of inspections and risk losing federal funding if problems are not addressed.

Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center is also on the list. 

The 11 facilities identified for stricter oversight are just 3 percent of Minnesota's nursing homes. The state has about 375 nursing facilities that serve 40,000 residents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Community Events