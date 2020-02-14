Clear
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith discusses Klobuchar's run as a presidential hopeful

Smith was in Rochester to tour One Discovery Square along with mayor Kim Norton and Destination Medical Center Officials.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

U.S. Senator Tina Smith discussed how far she believes Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will go in the race for president.

Smith says she believes Americans are responding to Klobuchar's positive message and that could lead her to the White House.

"I think she totally could get the nomination. I think this is really wide open," said Smith.

She also weighed in on how President Trump's impeachment trial will impact his reelection. Smith says she was slow to come to the idea that President Trump would be impeached but after reviewing the allegations she believed it needed to be done.

She added, "Now Americans will have to judge whether a president that appears to be unbound from his official responsibilities and
pushing forward his political needs, is that the kind of president that America wants? America will have to decide that now."

