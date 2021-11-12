Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

U.S. Representative Hinson meets with North Iowans

Issues such as inflation, workforce challenges and required vaccination mandates were some of the main topics discussed during a series of meetings with constituents held in Decorah, Cresco, Osage and Manly

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 1:43 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - With high inflation, required vaccine mandates, and other controversies dominating headlines, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson is hearing from North Iowans about these issues. 

As part of her fourth county tour across Iowa's Second District, Hinson is meeting with her constituents, making stops in Decorah, Cresco, Osage and Manly on Thursday, and hearing about issues affecting these communities. One of those issues was the continued rise of prices, ranging from groceries to gasoline. She has proposed an idea to reduce gas prices.

"I've been very adamant that we need to look to biofuels. Ethanol is a great option, it can be scaled nationwide very quickly. A green friendly, carbon friendly fuel option that can drive down the cost of fuel down right away."

"The other thing we've been talking about is getting people back to work. Iowa's been a very open state, most of our workforce is essential. We've been open, but there are many states that continue to pay people to stay home. You talk about those supply chain disruptions here at home, and it's our Main Street businesses that are experiencing that shortfall first hand."

In addition, she's heard about workforce issues, like recruitment and housing. As chair of the 21st Century Workforce sub-work group on the Jobs and Economy Task Force, Hinson says there needs to be an evaluation on how to be innovative when it comes to these challenges.

"Gathering these stories and the feedback I've gotten over the last year, it's very clear we need to be focused on innovative workforce solutions, and figuring out ways where we as federal policymakers can help support advancing freedom and opportunity there. "

With 10 states suing President Biden over his administration's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers, Hinson supports those challenging it, saying that while she supports getting vaccinated, she's not in favor of required mandates.

"When you look at the workforce challenges we're facing in our country, now is not the time to enforce making you get a jab to keep your job."

Over the course of the last nearly two years, Hinson believes a lot of lessons have been learned during the pandemic that can be carried over in the event another health emergency occurs.

"When I look at the lessons learned and coming out and moving forward, we have real opportunity to be proactive without stifling our economy, we have to get out of this inflation. The best way to do that is to make sure people across the country are getting back to work, we continue to support our supply chain in Iowa, and continue to support our small, Main Street businesses."

Hinson's district will be adding new counties as part of the recent Iowa state congressional approval of new redistricting maps that will take effect in 2023. If re-elected, Hinson says she's looking forward to meeting with residents in her new territory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 831669

Reported Deaths: 9049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1639761974
Ramsey676401007
Dakota61163556
Anoka58053543
Washington36378341
Stearns30635261
St. Louis26137374
Wright23304187
Scott23234167
Olmsted19815123
Sherburne16861117
Carver1485661
Clay11153100
Rice10526136
Blue Earth1044463
Crow Wing10394118
Kandiyohi9095103
Chisago906266
Otter Tail8936114
Benton8141117
Beltrami740186
Douglas700296
Goodhue696790
Mower690645
Itasca690090
Winona656355
McLeod650777
Isanti628978
Steele626828
Morrison619472
Becker583968
Polk556582
Freeborn519842
Nobles506953
Lyon490557
Carlton487769
Nicollet471157
Mille Lacs468368
Cass460649
Pine460139
Todd446639
Brown442853
Le Sueur414333
Meeker392055
Martin355642
Waseca346431
Wabasha33618
Hubbard321846
Dodge304111
Roseau286231
Wadena272933
Fillmore272214
Redwood259544
Renville251451
Houston248317
Faribault236831
Sibley231514
Pennington228529
Kanabec214432
Cottonwood211129
Chippewa205040
Aitkin201846
Watonwan184516
Pope184110
Yellow Medicine171521
Rock167627
Jackson154415
Swift153620
Koochiching149521
Clearwater145420
Stevens145111
Murray144811
Marshall143021
Pipestone142127
Lake118824
Wilkin113015
Lac qui Parle110325
Mahnomen98013
Norman9619
Grant8859
Big Stone8785
Lincoln8375
Red Lake65510
Kittson65022
Traverse5726
Unassigned560124
Lake of the Woods4994
Cook2680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 496935

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Unassigned360
Rochester
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Snow showers through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Renowned expert shares how tech could be tweaked to help humankind

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (11/11/21)

Image

Special Report: Nursing school still a big attraction

Image

U.S. Rep. Hinson meets with North Iowans

Image

Designing technology to help humankind

Image

SEMAC announces grants for local arts organizations

Image

Free training on Narcan/Naloxone to prevent overdose deaths

Image

2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the year

Image

Veterans Day celebrations North Iowa 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (11/11/21)

Community Events