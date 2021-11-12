U.S. Representative Hinson meets with North Iowans

OSAGE, Iowa - With high inflation, required vaccine mandates, and other controversies dominating headlines, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson is hearing from North Iowans about these issues.

As part of her fourth county tour across Iowa's Second District, Hinson is meeting with her constituents, making stops in Decorah, Cresco, Osage and Manly on Thursday, and hearing about issues affecting these communities. One of those issues was the continued rise of prices, ranging from groceries to gasoline. She has proposed an idea to reduce gas prices.

"I've been very adamant that we need to look to biofuels. Ethanol is a great option, it can be scaled nationwide very quickly. A green friendly, carbon friendly fuel option that can drive down the cost of fuel down right away."

"The other thing we've been talking about is getting people back to work. Iowa's been a very open state, most of our workforce is essential. We've been open, but there are many states that continue to pay people to stay home. You talk about those supply chain disruptions here at home, and it's our Main Street businesses that are experiencing that shortfall first hand."

In addition, she's heard about workforce issues, like recruitment and housing. As chair of the 21st Century Workforce sub-work group on the Jobs and Economy Task Force, Hinson says there needs to be an evaluation on how to be innovative when it comes to these challenges.

"Gathering these stories and the feedback I've gotten over the last year, it's very clear we need to be focused on innovative workforce solutions, and figuring out ways where we as federal policymakers can help support advancing freedom and opportunity there. "

With 10 states suing President Biden over his administration's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers, Hinson supports those challenging it, saying that while she supports getting vaccinated, she's not in favor of required mandates.

"When you look at the workforce challenges we're facing in our country, now is not the time to enforce making you get a jab to keep your job."

Over the course of the last nearly two years, Hinson believes a lot of lessons have been learned during the pandemic that can be carried over in the event another health emergency occurs.

"When I look at the lessons learned and coming out and moving forward, we have real opportunity to be proactive without stifling our economy, we have to get out of this inflation. The best way to do that is to make sure people across the country are getting back to work, we continue to support our supply chain in Iowa, and continue to support our small, Main Street businesses."

Hinson's district will be adding new counties as part of the recent Iowa state congressional approval of new redistricting maps that will take effect in 2023. If re-elected, Hinson says she's looking forward to meeting with residents in her new territory.