U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson tours Northwood manufacturer

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Just months into office, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson is staying busy, criss-crossing Iowa's 1st District and meeting with constituents.

On Wednesday, Hinson toured ADA Enterprises, speaking with employees and learning about challenges caused by the pandemic, including workforce issues.

"They have an immigrant working here who is from England, and has faced a lot of challenges in coming here, very expensive. You talk about the policies we're working on, a lot of questions about COVID-19 and how we're going to recover. Their shipping costs have gone way up, their steel costs have gone way up. You look at what that's doing to bottom lines at businesses."

The stop at ADA is one of many during her cross-district tour. She says the feedback that's been provided at each stop is valuable.

"I'm their representative, and that's how it should be, it's someone that advocates for them. That's why these tours are important because I get that real world experience on the ground, and that real world feedback."

Hinson also spoke with employees at Fox River Mills in Osage and Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs.