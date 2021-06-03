U.S. Rep. Hinson gets first hand look at conservation practices on North Iowa farm

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Farmers have long been known as stewards of the land. As one key initiative under the Biden administration is protecting the environment, farmers are playing a role in that.

As part of her tour across Iowa's 1st District, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson toured Wayne Fredericks' farm just outside of Osage Wednesday. She got a first hand look at how conservation practices can improve sustainability and profitability on the farm. These included buffer strips can help with pollinator habitats, as well as a bioreactor to help reduce nitrogen output, and how cover crops can help soil growth and structure, and protect some of the crops from last week's frost.

Hinson recently introduced the PRECISE Act, which aims to expand access to precision agriculture practices and technology, including an expansion of broadband internet connectivity.

"I think there are a lot of things that we can do, not only in precision agriculture, but in conservation practices, to meet that need of being a good steward of the environment while also increasing yield and making sure our farmers keep making money at the same time."

The bill has strong bi-partisan support.

"It's smart for Iowa, but it's smart for precision agriculture across the country. We're starting to see people sign on from other states, not only in the Midwest, but all over the country because they understand how important precision agriculture is. It's not a bi-partisan issue."

As part of her district wide tour, Hinson met with Fringe and Lace by Brittany in Northwood for an update on issues impacting small businesses.