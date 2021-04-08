U.S. Rep. Feenstra tours North Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra visited with constituents around North Iowa on Wednesday, a part of his 39 county tour across Iowa's 4th District.

Feenstra first stopped at Golden Grain Energy in Mason City, getting a tour of the World's Largest Grain Bin being constructed, as well as discussing the current state of the ethanol industry. He also met with the owners of Otto's Oasis and community leaders in Charles City about the impact the pandemic has had on small businesses, and to discuss ways on how to revitalize the local economy.

As attention shifts to reopening and restarting the economy post-pandemic, he's highlighting the work Congress is doing to bring the country back, and to represent the people of the 4th District on Capital Hill.

"I want to know what I can do, how I can be a voice. I keep telling everybody that we're a government together. We create the government, we the people. We all pay property taxes, sales taxes, income tax. I need to know how I can help each business on Main Street."

With COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramping up, Feenstra emphasized work on the federal level to get more vaccines to the state and local levels. He believes Iowa is ahead of the curve in beating the coronavirus, and credits the work of Gov. Kim Reynolds for balancing health concerns and opening vaccine eligibility, while also working to reopen the state and get back to some sense of normalcy.

"If you look at Iowa and the numbers and statistics of those who have gotten the vaccine, we're ahead of the curve. It's exciting to see how we're flattening the curve. We're seeing a lot less people with the virus and less people in our hospitals, so we're doing it right. I think in the next month, month and a half, we'll get back to normal."

Rep. Feenstra also took part in a business roundtable in New Hampton as part of Wednesday's tour.