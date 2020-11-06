US Postal Service hiring for lots of jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn- Between the election, pandemic, and the approaching holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service has been busy and they will need a lot of hands soon.

The federal government agency is looking to hire 250 people to work this holiday season in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. They are also looking to hire 90 people to work in its Rochester locations.

"During Covid, we were seeing an increase in numbers because people were staying home," said USPS Communications Specialist Nicole Hill. "Instead of going out grocery shopping, going to the big box stores, they were ordering from online which definitely contributed to our package volume."

With the holidays coming, they are expecting that number to grow even more. They are trying to be proactive as the peak season for them is right around the corner.

"If your looking at starting a new career path, once you make that career status, it opens tons of doors for you to try different things in the organization," said Hill.

USPS's peak season begins after Thanksgiving. All holiday positions are temporary and will end during the first week of January.